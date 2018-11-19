Kelvin Benjamin feels he’s hit “rock bottom” this season

November 19, 2018
The Bills offense had its best day of the season against in a 41-10 win over the Jets and tackle Dion Dawkins even got in on the fun by catching a touchdown pass from Matt Barkley.

Everybody on the unit didn’t get involved in the fun, however. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t catch a pass while playing on less than 60 percent of the offensive snaps. It’s the first time that either of those things have happened this year, but Benjamin’s season wasn’t a sparkling one before that game.

Benjamin has 20 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown and he said Monday that he’s looking forward to turning the page once this season comes to an end.

“It’s definitely going to be a fresh start,” Benjamin said, via The Athletic. “Like I said, man, once I find a team or if I’m still here in Buffalo, wherever, man. I’m going to keep pushing. I learned a lot about myself. Just keep going. The mentality is to just keep pushing. Once you hit rock bottom, I guess it’s only up from there.”

Benjamin has 36 catches in 16 games since arriving in a trade with the Panthers last season. Quarterback changes and the overall struggles on offense have played a role in that along with Benjamin’s own drops and knee injuries. It’s easy to understand why that leaves Benjamin feeling things have gotten as bad as they can, but it’s unclear how many teams will be betting that things will get much better in 2019.

  5. Let us know after you don’t make a team next year, like hundreds of other receivers every year, and you aren’t making millions of dollars if you really think this was the rock bottom.

  6. It can’t be all bad. He’s still in the NFL and he will have made 8 million dollars this year.

    That’s better than everyone but some athletes and fortune 500 CEOs.

  7. As a Bills fan I don’t see many teams offering him much more than a 1 year prove it incentive laden deal. He was lazy, didn’t know the playbook, dropped everything thrown his way or had it bounce off his hands for an INT as much as Peterman gets made fun of at least 3 of his INTs were due to Benjamin’s stone hands n poor route running

  12. Benjamin has never been a speed receiver. He’s big and tall and needs to win the battle of contested passes to have value for a team. For some reason, he has not been winning those battles.

  13. This kid has something that cannot be taught, special size. Benjamin needs to go watch extensive film of Harold Carmichael. Carmichael transformed himself and his game for the better. Benjamin in watching Carmichael would learn how to use his body and size the right way. Should help to improve his concentration and hands as well, Carmichael did. Benjamin could be a quality receiver… But he needs to put in the work and not just get by on the physical advantages he already has. That’s not enough to make a career in this league.

  14. He better be careful with his NFL money, especially the last checks of this season. He may well not be seeing any more after this season is over.

  15. Presumptive much? Not sure any team will want you after this season, my friend. He’ll be lucky to get an offer for the veteran minimum with 0 guaranteed.

  18. benjamin is a chubby head-case with a history of getting hurt. not surprised he’s already looking to get out and not committing to his teammates or his employer.

  19. I have never seen a player drop more passes in critical situations. How many TD passes or passes that would move the chains has this guy dropped ? 2 hands on the ball and he still can’t hang on . No hustle, never dives for a ball. He still has 6 games left THIS YEAR, why not ” keep
    pushing ” this year and try to save his career?

  20. He’s looking forward to next year already? He’s got 6 games left this year. There’s plenty of time to correct mistakes. Unless you’ve mailed it in months/ years ago like this bum.

  22. A few weeks ago on a pregame show, one of the sideline reporters said he was on the field for warmups and the bills QB (either Allen or Anderson) asked Benjamin if he wanted to work on some routes with him. Benjamin simply said “No” and walked away to do whatever he does to not be prepared to play each week.

    If coach was aware of that, Benjamin should have been cutbon the spot.

