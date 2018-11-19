Kelvin Benjamin feels he’s hit “rock bottom” this season

Getty Images

The Bills offense had its best day of the season against in a 41-10 win over the Jets and tackle Dion Dawkins even got in on the fun by catching a touchdown pass from Matt Barkley.

Everybody on the unit didn’t get involved in the fun, however. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t catch a pass while playing on less than 60 percent of the offensive snaps. It’s the first time that either of those things have happened this year, but Benjamin’s season wasn’t a sparkling one before that game.

Benjamin has 20 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown and he said Monday that he’s looking forward to turning the page once this season comes to an end.

“It’s definitely going to be a fresh start,” Benjamin said, via The Athletic. “Like I said, man, once I find a team or if I’m still here in Buffalo, wherever, man. I’m going to keep pushing. I learned a lot about myself. Just keep going. The mentality is to just keep pushing. Once you hit rock bottom, I guess it’s only up from there.”

Benjamin has 36 catches in 16 games since arriving in a trade with the Panthers last season. Quarterback changes and the overall struggles on offense have played a role in that along with Benjamin’s own drops and knee injuries. It’s easy to understand why that leaves Benjamin feeling things have gotten as bad as they can, but it’s unclear how many teams will be betting that things will get much better in 2019.