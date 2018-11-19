Kendall Beckwith won’t play for Bucs this season

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Kendall Beckwith opened the season on the non-football injury list due to a broken ankle he suffered in an April car accident and the team opened a three-week window for him to go on the active roster when he began practicing in late October.

That window will close without Beckwith making it back to the field, however. Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that Beckwith will not play this season.

“Kendell made progress, and he worked his tail off to get back,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t think people can appreciate how serious a surgery that he had, and it was an uphill battle. He worked hard to get back, but he’s just not going to get back to a point where he feels comfortable playing at the level that he knows he can play at.”

Beckwith was a third-round pick in 2017 and finished his rookie season with 73 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.