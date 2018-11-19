Keon Hatcher returns to Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are desperate for receiver help.

They dealt Amari Cooper to Dallas at the trade deadline. Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee) were inactive Sunday, and Brandon LaFell injured his Achilles’ in the third quarter against the Cardinals.

But Oakland didn’t have to look far to find a replacement.

The Raiders are signing receiver Keon Hatcher off the Packers’ practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Hatcher, 24, played for the Raiders in the season opener against the Rams, taking 16 snaps on special teams. Oakland cut him the next day.

He had a brief stint on the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Packers’ practice squad Oct. 9.

Marcell Ateman and Saeed Blacknall made their NFL regular-season debuts Sunday. The Raiders also have healthy bodies in Seth Roberts and returner Dwayne Harris at the position.