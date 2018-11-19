Kirk Cousins humbled by Sunday night’s loss

Getty Images

The Vikings had a chance to take a big step toward winning the NFC North in Chicago on Sunday night, but they returned home with a 25-20 loss.

The loss was the 12th for quarterback Kirk Cousins in 16 career appearances in prime time games and Minnesota’s big ticket free agent acquisition had a rough night against the Bears defense. He was 30-of-46 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions that included the one Eddie Jackson returned for a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cousins would throw both his touchdowns after that miscue, but those good moments were overshadowed by the bad ones on a night that left Cousins humbled.

“Any time you have a game like this you come back on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday with a real sense of urgency,” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press. “It certainly humbles you, and I think that’s a positive.”

The Vikings will be back on prime time against the Packers next Sunday night. More of the same for Cousins will leave the team both humbled and looking at longer playoff odds than they expected when the season got underway.