Kirk Cousins humbled by Sunday night’s loss

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2018, 9:07 AM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings had a chance to take a big step toward winning the NFC North in Chicago on Sunday night, but they returned home with a 25-20 loss.

The loss was the 12th for quarterback Kirk Cousins in 16 career appearances in prime time games and Minnesota’s big ticket free agent acquisition had a rough night against the Bears defense. He was 30-of-46 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions that included the one Eddie Jackson returned for a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cousins would throw both his touchdowns after that miscue, but those good moments were overshadowed by the bad ones on a night that left Cousins humbled.

“Any time you have a game like this you come back on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday with a real sense of urgency,” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press. “It certainly humbles you, and I think that’s a positive.”

The Vikings will be back on prime time against the Packers next Sunday night. More of the same for Cousins will leave the team both humbled and looking at longer playoff odds than they expected when the season got underway.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Kirk Cousins humbled by Sunday night’s loss

  4. At least he didn’t use “the ball stuck in my hand” excuse and owned it.

    I expect a better performance on Sunday.

  6. Is too much to ask Cousins and the Vikings to feel humbled? Being humbled was the Week 3 loss to Buffalo at home. Cousins and the Vikings should be livid with themselves for their game plan, coaching, and execution. Whatever planning they do better be with urgency. Otherwise they can kiss the playoffs goodbye.

  7. And like he is apt to do, he threw both his TD’s during junk-time when the game was already over. So, at least his stats will look okay at the end of the game. Gotta protect your brand.

    If you cannot win big ball games, make sure you throw it around during junk-time so some stoopid team can guarantee you $84M.

    Same ol’ Captain Kirk.

  9. This is what I don’t understand. The Vikings had a good team last year. Keenum had a good chemistry with Diggs, Thielen, and Rudolph. They just needed to add a few more pieces both in offense (maybe some OL) and in defense, and then the Vikings were legit SB contenders. Now the defense looks in disarray most of the times. Rudolph is non-existent, Diggs is a hit or miss, and Thielen despite being hot the first few games is a hit or miss now too. I honestly don’t see this Vikings team getting deep into the playoffs.

  12. I’m a Vikings fan. We just aren’t “that” good. We are above average, but there are several NFC teams better than us.

    The offensive line is atrocious and Cousins isn’t good enough to carry the entire load himself.

  14. Oh, I see now. The difference between how Rodgers and Cousins each take full responsibility for their own mistakes. Wasn’t that the big “go-to” last week, after Rodgers didn’t mince his words? Cousins is giving us boiler-plate, mindless, pap. Shouldn’t he step up and talk about what a failure he is? That’s the demand made of Rodgers by Viking fans after the Seattle loss.

    But I’m sure it’s completely different, right?

  15. I will say it again. Cousins was not a good acquisition. He. Cannot. Carry. A. Team. But you know those Vikings fans. Reset the market for a garbage time stat maker and all is well. Well, all is not well in Minnie. SKOL!

  16. This is another example of why Washington didnt see Cousins worth the money…He cant carry a team like great ones can… still think he is “phenomenal” Spielman?

  17. This is what the Vikings do. Kirk fits right in here in MN. In case any of you have forgotten, the Vikings have been incompetent when the big lights are on for many years. This is just more of the same. At least the let-down happened in November this year, instead of in January when hope is really high…..like last year. I always have to remind Vikings fans around here because they get annual amnesia when it comes to this team. Just like the Redskins seem to be cursed to have a QB break a leg in a gruesome way every 33 years, the Vikings are cursed to choke in every big game they play in.

  19. Yes, Cousins had a lousy game. But the Vikings problems go way deeper than him. Where’s the running game? Cook looks like a complete bust. His fumble really hurt the early momentum. They’ve had only a couple of games where the running game did anything. You cannot beat a really good pass rushing defense without a running game.

    The offensive line problems explain a lot of the issues, but not all. The Vikings season is slipping away.

  20. Cousins made a couple questionable decisions but I don’t put this on him. I’ve been very underwhelmed with DeFellippo for a month or so now. Throw some screens or short passes to Cook. You can’t almost take a sack on first down and then run for -2 on second down and expect to convert third and long. Cousins has guys hanging off him every time he drops back and some of the run calls are mind boggling. Especially in the second half when you’re trailing and the run hasn’t worked all night, you’re just wasting downs and clock by

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!