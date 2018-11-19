Lamar Jackson: I didn’t think I’d run that much

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson‘s running ability was one of the things that helped him win the Heisman Trophy while he was at Louisville and it was on full display in his first NFL start at quarterback.

Jackson ran the ball 27 times in the Ravens’ 24-21 victory over the Bengals, which the Elias Sports Bureau reports is five more rushing attempts than any quarterback has had in a game since 1960. Those attempts turned into 117 yards and Jackson didn’t try a pass until the team’s 14th offensive snap.

“I didn’t think I would run the ball that much,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “But whatever it takes to win.”

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said after the game that Jackson did a good job, but cautioned that “quarterbacks don’t run forever in the NFL” because they eventually get hurt. It looks like Jackson will be getting another start next week and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson’s run-pass ratio is “not what we’re going to be shooting for” in the future, but shared Jackson’s caveat that they’ll do whatever’s necessary to win a game.