Lions’ Kerryon Johnson week to week with knee sprain

The Lions’ top running back is going to be out for a while — but not as long a while as some feared.

After medical tests today, Kerryon Johnson is considered week to week with a knee sprain, a league source tells PFT.

Considering that the Lions play on Thanksgiving, we can safely say he won’t play in that game, and maybe won’t play a few more weeks beyond Thursday. But any time a running back limps off the field with a knee injury there are fears that it could be something more serious, and those fears have been assuaged.

Still, any game without Johnson is a game in which the Lions’ running attack may be nonexistent. Johnson has single-handedly given the Lions a running attack this season: Johnson has averaged 5.4 yards a carry, while the Lions’ other running back, LeGarrette Blount, has averaged 2.3 yards a carry.

So the Lions are going to have a tough time running the ball on Thursday against the Bears. But at least they’re not worried about the long-term health of their promising rookie runner.