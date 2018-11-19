Michael Gallup away from Cowboys after brother’s suicide

Getty Images

After Sunday’s 22-19 win over the Falcons, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the mood in the team’s locker room was somber because someone on the team was dealing with a “tragedy” but offered no other details.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett filled in some of those details on Monday. Garrett said that wide receiver Michael Gallup, who grew up in Georgia, did not travel back to Dallas with the team so that he could be with his family after his brother committed suicide.

“We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide and just wanted to leave it at that,” Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via ESPN.com. “Obviously a very personal matter. We’re all behind Michael and supporting him and his family, and this is a very challenging time for him. We’ll take it moment by moment, day by day and give him all of our love and all of our support.”

We send our condolences to Gallup and his family on their loss.