Michael Thomas is having a season like no other wide receiver ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 19, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
Saints quarterback Drew Brees is justifiably getting plenty of recognition as an MVP candidate this season. But Brees shouldn’t overshadow a teammate who’s having a historically great season.

That teammate is Michael Thomas, who is having a season like no other wide receiver has ever had.

So far this season, Thomas has been targeted on 91 passes and caught 82 of them, for 1,042 yards. That 82-of-91 stat equates to a completion rate of just over 90 percent on passes thrown to Thomas, which is absolutely unprecedented for a 1,000-yard wide receiver, as far back as target stats exist.

FootballOutsiders.com has target stats dating back to 1986, and the highest catch rate for any 1,000-yard wide receiver in the NFL since 1986 came when John Taylor of the 49ers caught 80 percent of his passes in 1989, when he caught 60 passes for 1,077 yards.

So Thomas is on track to catch 90 percent of his targets in a 1,000-yard season, when the previous high water mark was 80 percent. If Thomas continues playing at his current pace for the rest of the season, he’ll finish the year with 131 catches on 146 targets, for 1,723 yards. That’s an unprecedented season in NFL history.

13 responses to “Michael Thomas is having a season like no other wide receiver ever

  3. Saints are the opposite of the Rams. Rams have the rookie QB contract surrounded by expensive stars. Saints have the massive QB contract surrounded by amazing skill position guys on their rookie deals.

  4. be nice to see brady wake up

    all brees does is throw it for grabs ln back shoulder plays

    it is clearly working but if a d would pay attention, this little ride is likely to come crashing down

  5. He’s having a great season. On track to being first-team All-Pro.

    With that said I’d rather have Randy Moss in 2007.

  6. Yes a great season, and deserving of all the acclaim. Another WR tis also over 80%, Tyler Lockett from Seattle. I think MANY of these passing and receiving records will fall with new rules. I really don’t want to take away Thomas’s accomplishments. I do want to point out that he isn’t the only one crushing that record right now for percentage and if there is more than one WR doing it, maybe these new rules have an effect.

    Maybe.

  7. Michael Thomas is having a season like no other wide receiver ever…in the easiest year of offense in NFL history.

    Qualifiers must be added to every article or else you’re basically saying that he is better than Jerry Rice.

  8. It is Brees that makes the WR look outstanding. How many times do we have to see this and not get it? Did anyone hear from Mike Wallace after leaving Pitt (Rottensburger)? How about Julias Thomas after he left Denver (Manning)? Or how about every NE WR after they left the Brady slot machine? The world is awash with capable WR’s. Star QB’s? Not so much.

  13. Tom Brady is as awake as he’s going to be at this advanced stage of his career. He’s closer to Shady Acres retirement home than he is to another Super Bowl.

