Mike Vrabel: Marcus Mariota had a stinger, hopeful for Week 12

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Sunday that he expected to have more information about quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s condition when he spoke to reporters on Monday and that proved to be the case.

During the game, word was that Mariota hurt his elbow but Vrabel said on Monday that the quarterback actually suffered a stinger when he was sacked by Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry late in the first half. Vrabel said that Mariota experienced numbness as a result and he could be seen moving his fingers on the sideline as if he were trying to regain feeling.

Vrabel said on Sunday that Mariota told him he was OK to play, but he didn’t think playing him after the injury was “an effective way to take care of the quarterback.”

Vrabel said he’s hopeful that he’ll feel differently when it comes to next Monday’s game against the Texans, but it will likely be a few days before there’s any definitive word on Mariota’s status.