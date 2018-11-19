Mitchell Trubisky has throwing shoulder injury

Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has an injured throwing shoulder.

The Bears did not practice today, but in their league-mandated injury report they announced that Trubisky would not have practiced because he has an injured right shoulder.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s anything serious. Quarterbacks often get time off as a precaution if they have issues with their throwing arms, and Trubisky only got hypothetical time off from a hypothetical practice. Trubisky took a number of hits on Sunday night but finished the game against the Vikings, and at the moment there’s no reason to think he won’t start Thursday against the Lions.

The Bears also said linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) and tight end Adam Shaheen (concussion) would have missed practice. Both of them seem unlikely to play Thursday, as the Bears’ kickoff against the Lions is only about 84 hours after the end of their game against the Vikings, and it would be tough for a player to pass through the league’s concussion protocol that quickly.