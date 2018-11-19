NFL will have a game in Mexico City in 2019

Getty Images

Monday night’s game between the Chiefs and Rams was originally scheduled to be played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, but the poor quality of the field led the league to move the game to Los Angeles instead.

The issue with the field is not going to keep the league from going back to Mexico for a game. After meetings between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Mexico’s President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the league announced that there will be a game in Mexico City in 2019.

No date has been set for the game and there’s no word on which teams are going to be facing off in the contest. The league struck a deal to play three games in the city from 2016-2018 and announced another agreement through 2021 last year.

The league will presumably do more to ensure that the next game can actually be played at the stadium next time so they can avoid anything resembling last week’s scramble to shift venues at the 11th hour.