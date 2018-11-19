Plenty of factors to consider when making the decision to go for two late in a game

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera morphed back into his Riverboat Ron persona on Sunday, even though the whole go-for-two thing has become so commonplace that he could now be called Riverbot Ron. (And, yeah, I thought of that only after I accidentally said “Riverbot” instead of “Riverboat” during PFT Live, which as on-air verbal accidents go could have been a lot worse.)

But the classic, late-game, go-for-the-win-by-going-for-two move needs to consider a variety of factors unrelated to the proverbial numbers (a far less nerdy version of “analytics”). The biggest factor is and always will be the amount of chances the other team would have to win the game, if the late two-pointer puts the other team behind by a point.

If the touchdown that pulled the margin to within one happens on the final play of regulation, it’s not an issue. If it happens with significant time on the clock, it’s definitely an issue.

On Sunday, Rivera’s gamble, if it had paid off, would have given the Lions a chance to win the game (and to avoid losing it) with 1:07 to play and three time outs. If Rivera had simply opted to tie the game (assuming that kicker Graham Gano wouldn’t have missed his third kick of the day), the Lions would have found themselves in a tie game, and with a far different mindset.

In a tie game, the Lions punt on fourth down. In a game that the Lions are trailing by a point, they go for it on fourth down.

In a tie game, the Lions call plays more conservatively, hoping to avoid a turnover that would give the Panthers a short field and a game-winning field goal. In a game that the Lions are trailing by a point, they open the playbook and go for it.

The fact that the Lions had three time outs would have allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to spray the ball all over the field, not worrying about the clock running on a play that ends with a tackle in bounds. And with 67 ticks on the clock, the Lions could have gotten in position for a long Matt Prater field goal.

It still could have happened in a tie game, but the Lions necessarily would have had a different approach if the score were 20-20 than if it were 21-20.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter, because the two-point try failed. But the decision in those situations always needs to take into account the consequences of failing (virtually certain loss), succeeding (likely win, but more work would be needed), and opting for one (likely overtime).