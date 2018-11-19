Rams activate Pharoh Cooper, move Cooper Kupp to IR

Getty Images

The Rams have known that wide receiver Cooper Kupp‘s season is over for more than a week, but they only got around to making a roster move acknowledging that on Monday.

Kupp is now on injured reserve as a result of the torn ACL he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. His spot on the roster will be filled by wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who has been activated from injured reserve a few days after the team designated him to return.

Cooper injured his ankle in Week One after returning three kickoffs and two punts in a win over the Raiders. Cooper led the league with an average of over 27 yards per kick return last season and he also averaged 12.5 yards per punt return.

He also caught 11 passes for 84 yards last season, but the return game figures to be the area that Cooper makes the biggest impact this year as well.