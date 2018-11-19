Rams dominating first quarter, up 13-0

Getty Images

The Rams have run 16 plays and have 11 first downs, 128 yards, no punts, no penalties and 13 points. The Chiefs have no first downs, 17 yards, a punt, seven penalties for 45 yards and no points.

Los Angeles has scored on its first two possessions.

Jared Goff threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds.

Goff has completed 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards.

Cooks has three catches for 42 yards.

The Chiefs, though, are killing themselves with penalties. They have two on offense and five on defense.