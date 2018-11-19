Rams need only three minutes to take 6-0 lead

Getty Images

Aside from a missed extra point, the Rams’ first possession couldn’t have gone any better.

They needed only three minutes to score after taking the opening kickoff. They covered the 75 yards in six plays, while also getting two penalties for 16 yards on the Chiefs.

Jared Goff was 4-for-4 for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Robert Woods caught the 7-yard score.

Brandin Cooks made two catches for 36 yards, and Todd Gurley caught one pass for 7 yards and had two carries for 9 yards.

Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick was penalized 8 yards for pass interference, and safety Eric Murray drew an 8-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Greg Zuerlein, though, missed his first extra point of the season. His kick was wide left.