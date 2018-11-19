Ravens: Marshal Yanda didn’t spit on Vontaze Burfict

Getty Images

Not since Keith Hernandez made a cameo on Seinfeld has there been so much intrigue over saliva in sports.

The Ravens deny that guard Marshal Yanda spit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Sunday’s game between the two teams in Baltimore.

Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne told Jamison Henlsey of ESPN.com that Yanda “did not spit on anyone.”

No one has claimed that Yanda spit on Burfict; the original item from MDS explains based on the video that Yanda spit at Burfict. MDS concludes that the spit likely didn’t land on Burfict, based on Burfict’s lack of the kind of reaction that the reasonable person would have to being spat on.

Watch the video. Yanda clearly is standing over Burfict. Yanda clearly produces a loogie. Said loogie clearly dangles from Yanda’s mouth. Yanda clearly bats it free with his hand, like that stubborn piece of mozzarella that won’t detach from a piece of pizza.

Again, by all appearances, the spit didn’t land on Burfict — or, if it did, he didn’t notice. But no matter how loudly the Ravens or anyone else objects, the video shows what it shows, and the application of common sense makes the reasonable conclusion more clear: Yanda spit at Burfict.