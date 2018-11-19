Ryan Tannehill stepped up throwing program, Week 12 status still unclear

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The Dolphins lost an offensive player to injured reserve on Monday when they shut down wide receiver Jakeem Grant, but they remain hopeful that they’ll get another one back in action for this week’s game against the Colts.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has missed the last five games with a right shoulder injury and head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that Tannehill stepped up his throwing program during the bye week. Gase said that the quarterback “looks like what I remember” and that they will meet later on Monday to discuss plans for Tuesday’s practice.

“I need him to shoot me straight and we’ll go from there,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 with Brock Osweiler starting at quarterback and that leaves them as one of five 5-5 teams in the AFC. The Colts are another one of those teams, which makes Sunday’s game a big one for the playoff hopes of both clubs.

  1. That oughta fix everything. Maybe he can team up with Bortles and they get fix the entire state of Florida’s QB issues?

  2. Tannehill will prove his doubter wrong in 2019.
    When he’s 31.

    Or maybe not.
    He’s actually not that expensive next year, so the Dolphins can look for a new QB and keep him for another year. Or if they can cut him and go with Osweiller for 4MM then maybe go that route.

  4. Before TRUTHFULL decides to bash everyone and fire everyone, some prospective:

    THill went thru a stretch of wining 10 of 11 games. While he isn’t Marino, he sure isn’t a backup QB. The stat clearly shows we can win with a healthy Thill and Oline. I laugh when TRUTHFUl or others want Matt Moore, cutler, or Brock.

    Gase currently has the 6th best odds to win coach of the year. Vegas understands he is doing s good job with the injuries and expectations.

    Vegas also projected this team to win 6 games this year, clearly we are overachieving.

    Team has also made some great decisions with Albert Wilson (instead of paying Jarvis), Gore and a ton of late round draft picks. They do stink with 1st round talent except Minkah

    Does the team need better talent. Yes
    Do we need to stay healthy. Absolutely Yes

    But to say to blow this up and start everything all over again doesn’t mean success in 2-3 years.

  5. joez2433 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:22 pm
    Before TRUTHFULL decides to bash everyone and fire everyone, some prospective:

    THill went thru a stretch of wining 10 of 11 games.

    The 10 of 11 stretch was mostly against terrible teams in mid to late 2016 and early 2018.

    Interesting how Turnoverhill apologist never talk about his overall 40-42 record however
    I’m sure 2019 will be his breakout year, if not then 2020 or 2021, the future is bright!

