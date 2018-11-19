Ryan Tannehill stepped up throwing program, Week 12 status still unclear

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost an offensive player to injured reserve on Monday when they shut down wide receiver Jakeem Grant, but they remain hopeful that they’ll get another one back in action for this week’s game against the Colts.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has missed the last five games with a right shoulder injury and head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that Tannehill stepped up his throwing program during the bye week. Gase said that the quarterback “looks like what I remember” and that they will meet later on Monday to discuss plans for Tuesday’s practice.

“I need him to shoot me straight and we’ll go from there,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins have gone 2-3 with Brock Osweiler starting at quarterback and that leaves them as one of five 5-5 teams in the AFC. The Colts are another one of those teams, which makes Sunday’s game a big one for the playoff hopes of both clubs.