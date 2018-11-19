Ryan Tannehill will practice Tuesday

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill is expected to practice Tuesday, Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel reports. It is another positive step for the Dolphins quarterback, who has not thrown to teammates in more than a month.

Tannehill’s status for Sunday’s game remains in question. That depends on how his injured right shoulder responds on a day-to-day basis.

The Dolphins are uncertain whether the pain in Tannehill’s throwing shoulder will intensify if he throws every day at practice, Kelly reports. The pain has impacted the velocity of Tannehill’s passes.

“I feel like it’s forever since I’ve seen him throw,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday. “To me he looks like what he once looked like. Now it’s about the next day. ‘How do I feel the next day?’ How much can we do the next day? Then a day off. How does he feel after that?”

Tannehill, who has missed the past five games, stepped up his rehab program during the team’s bye week.

He will regain his starting job from Brock Osweiler if Tannehill can get through this week of practice.

“He can throw it down the field now. It looks good,” Gase said. “It’s about how many times? How does he feel.”