Saints wanted to put the game on Carson Wentz

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2018, 6:42 PM EST
Some teams try to take away what an opposing offense does best. For the Saints on Sunday against the Eagles, the goal was to force their best player to do it all.

We want to put the game on [Carson] Wentz,” Saints coach Sean Payton told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column.

Wait, what?

As King explains it, Payton concluded, with the help of player personnel analyst Ryan Herman, that the Eagles are 1-11 in games when Wentz plays and the defense allows more than 26 points. Also, Wentz has a record of 0-9 when passing between 308 and 364 yards.

Those numbers are a product of the Eagles not being able to run the ball (which they haven’t been able to do effectively this year), becoming one-dimensional, and being outscored.

On Sunday, they were outscored badly. And Wentz didn’t come close to 308 yards. He generated only 156 yards passing on 19 completions, against 33 attempts. He had no touchdown passes, and three interceptions.

The Eagles mustered only 58 rushing yards. The end result? The defending Super Bowl champs could get nothing going, starting with a pair of three-and-outs (the Saints responded with a field goal and a touchdown) and continuing with an interception, the only touchdown of the game, a three-play drive to end the half (after a Saints touchdown that made the score 24-7), a five-play drive ending in a turnover on downs, a six-play drive capped by a punt, a four-play drive ending in a turnover on downs, another interception, a third interception, and that was that.

For the 2018 Eagles, that likely is that. Although the NFC East remains wide open, the Eagles have plunged from 4-4 to 4-6; they’ll need to run the table or come close to it if they want to have a chance to make it to the postseason. If other teams adopt the blueprint used by the Saints (of course, it helps to have the New Orleans offense), it will be very difficult for the Eagles to accomplish that feat.

13 responses to “Saints wanted to put the game on Carson Wentz

  5. You mean The Arena Football team Saints? The Eagles had 6 (count them) practice squad on the field along with 2 street free agents. So as good as the home arena football team is they were playing against guys that otherwise would have been selling insurance. The Eagles is a shadow of itself with Ajayi out for the season and Sproles has played 1 game the first game of the season. peters has torn biceps and is in his las season,Lane Johnson has a grade 2 MCL sprain which usually does not let you play for 4 to 6 weeks but he is playing as well as he can after 2 weeks. Kelce the # 1 ranked center in the NFL got hurt in the first quarter and did not return. 3 more cornerbacks got hurt in the game and all three were backups to begin with. McLeod the free safety was lost for the season after the 3rd game. Mike Wallace their deep threat has been out all season.
    Other then that The Saints played the Eagles at full strength. That is right up there with the worst injured team ever in The NFL. Don’t forget Brees is not the same QB when he has to play in the elements but that is okay everyone knows that. Please the game should have been cancelled due to too many injured players on the Eagles.

  6. Wanted to put the game on Wentz. Ouch. That must hurt for all the Eagles fanboys that have been telling us Wentz is the best thing to hit Philly since cheesesteaks. Well, you can alway look forward to 2076…The cheesesteaks aren’t that good either…

  8. ‘And the Super Bowl MVP is on the bench”.
    _________

    And your brilliant Vikings could have had that MVP instead of spending $80+ million on another guy. How’s that working out for you? Get your own house in order before criticizing Philadelphia.

  11. Poof!!! And away he wentz… If he somehow played in last years SB, perhaps the Pats would’ve been hoisting Trophy #6… Foles turned out to be the right guy at the right time… crazy how it all ends up – Everyone saying Saints one week, Chiefs the next week, the Rams the next week – and so it goes… Still early…

  12. Sean Payton said they wanted to make the Eagles one-dimensional. That’s not hard with Ajayi out for the season and a slew of other injuries. I don’t think it’s fair to say it’s all Wentz’s fault. It’s hard for any QB in the league to succeed when you can’t run the ball. Then you look at the Eagles defense which has been pathetic the last two weeks. They have some injuries on the defensive side of the ball but that defense has been underwhelming. You aren’t going to have any chance to win when your defense gives up 48 points. I think Wentz can still play but this team is a shell of the team that won the Super Bowl last year. This team doesn’t show any resemblance of a good team.

  13. Carson Wentz is a good player, a good guy and teammate and a top 15 QB but…he can’t throw the ball deep. His deep ball accuracy is just as bad as when he was coming into the league, his mechanics are still off.

