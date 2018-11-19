Sam Darnold not practicing as Jets return from bye week

Getty Images

Jets players are practicing on Monday after having Week 11 off, but quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t on the field.

According to multiple reporters at Jets practice, Darnold is not taking part in practice along with his teammates. Darnold injured his foot in Week Nine and did not play in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Bills as a result.

Darnold is not wearing a protective boot on his foot any longer, which would seem to represent progress in his recovery but any other updates about his condition will have to wait for Darnold or head coach Todd Bowles to speak to the media.

Josh McCown got the start in Darnold’s place in Week 10 and struggled along with everyone else in a 41-10 loss.