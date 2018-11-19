Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins will play tonight against the Rams.

Watkins was questionable with a foot injury. He missed practice Friday and Saturday after being a limited participant Thursday.

The Chiefs won’t have safety Eric Berry, who was doubtful with a heel injury.

The team’s other inactives are center Mitch Morse (concussion), receiver Gehrig Dieter, running back Darrel Williams, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and tight end Deon Yelder.

The Rams enter the game healthy.

Their inactives are receiver Nick Williams, defensive back Darious Williams, running back John Kelly, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, tight end Johnny Mundt and outside linebacker Matt Longacre.