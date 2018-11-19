Samson Ebukam scores second TD to give Rams 40-30 lead

Getty Images

In a game featuring Todd Gurley, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt and Brandin Cooks, among others, who would have figured Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam would have the most touchdowns?

Ebukam just scored his second on a 25-yard interception return on a run-pass option that Patrick Mahomes intended to get to tight end Demetrius Harris. It gave the Rams a 40-30 lead with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Ebukam had an 11-yard scoop and score in the first half after Aaron Donald forced a Patrick Mahomes fumble.

The Chiefs quarterback had never allowed a defensive touchdown before tonight. Ebukam had never scored a touchdown before tonight.

Mahomes also lost a fumble on a strip-sack by Donald in the second half that John Franklin-Myers recovered. The Rams used the field position to drive 46 yards for a go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.