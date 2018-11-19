Sean Payton defends fourth quarter TD pass: You could still lose when up 31

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 19, 2018, 10:42 AM EST
Getty Images

The Saints were beating the Eagles 38-7 in the fourth quarter when they went for it on fourth down and threw a 37-yard touchdown pass. But New Orleans coach Sean Payton says he wasn’t running up the score.

Payton said he just called the play that made the most sense on fourth-and-6 with 13:15 left in the game and a 31-point lead.

“It was gonna be a long field goal, longer than we wanted, with a potential block. We still weren’t at that point in the game. You know, you just have to play in one game where you’re up 31 in the fourth quarter and you lose,” Payton said, via ESPN.

For the record, no team in NFL history has ever been up 31 in the fourth quarter and lost. Only once in NFL history has a team lost a game after it led by more than 28 points, and that was the January 3, 1993 playoff game in which the Buffalo Bills came back from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers, 41-38. But that comeback wasn’t in the fourth quarter. In that game, the Bills’ scoring surge came in the third quarter, and by the start of the fourth quarter it was a four-point game.

In this game there was no realistic chance of the Eagles coming back, and it’s fair to ask both Payton and Doug Pederson why they’d have Drew Brees and Carson Wentz in the game, risking injuries when it was all over. But as far as the accusation of running up the score, Payton is under no obligation to keep his own team from scoring. That’s the other team’s job, and other teams are having a hard time of that against the Saints.

16 responses to “Sean Payton defends fourth quarter TD pass: You could still lose when up 31

  2. “and it’s fair to ask both Payton and Doug Pederson why they’d have Drew Brees and Carson Wentz in the game”
    _______________

    This x1000. If Brees got hurt their season would effectively be over and Wentz just came back from injury. There’s an odd mentality in the NFL about QBs finishing games. Every other position is expected to swap in and out at the coach’s whim but for whatever reason it’s seen as a big deal to take QBs out early.

  3. I’ve been a Saints fan for a long time, and I’ve seen them fritter away some big leads. So I have no problem with this — though I would like to see Bridgewater throw the ball a little.

  7. The example used in this article to refute Payton instead strengthens his argument. Buffalo chopped a 32 point deficit to 4 in a single quarter; it doesn’t matter whether it was the 3rd or 4th. The larger point: NFL teams can rally from large deficits in (relatively) little time, so keep playing.

    Of course this Philadelphia team hasn’t shown to be nearly as resolute as those Buffalo Bills. These Eagles are lambs — slaughter is what they get.

  9. Oh for sure. The Saints should have just taken a knee the entire 4th quarter so the E-gals didn’t get their feelers hurt.

  11. After watching the Packers squander an almost sure win in the 2014 NFC Championship game, taking your foot off the gas and playing not to lose is foolish.

  12. Payton ran up the score, and his excuse if pretty lame. Very disappointed in the Eagles this year, and the game was a mess for them, but going for it on 4th & 7 showed Payton to be what he is…as they say, low class is worse than no class.

  14. With respect to New Orleans hey you won the game

    But understand the Eagles have half the team on IR or Hurt

    so Run it up all you want, that was never going to be a real game

  15. I sincerely hope he actually has a section of his play chart devoted to clock, down and distance strategies when up by 31 points. The Jets chart only goes up to +3.

