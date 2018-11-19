Sunday was “definitely frustrating” for Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Sunday’s game was a rough one all around for the Eagles as they were on the wrong side of a 48-7 final score in New Orleans, but it was a particularly bad outing for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was 19-of-33 for 156 yards and three interceptions, which adds up to a career-low 31.9 quarterback rating for the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft. It was also the first time that Wentz failed to throw a touchdown or hit 200 passing yards since December of his rookie season.

Wentz’s behavior on the sideline made it clear that he wasn’t happy with that performance and he acknowledged that after the game while also trying to sound a hopeful note about what’s coming up for the team.

“It was definitely frustrating, but at the end of the day, we’re going to get out of here, we’re going to watch this film, and we’re going to go play a couple of NFC East opponents here and see what we’re made of,” Wentz said, via the team’s website.

The Eagles are home for the Giants and Washington before heading to Dallas for their second meeting of the year with the Cowboys. Running the table would make for a very different outlook for the Eagles, but there’s not much about the way things have gone in Philly to suggest that’s a likely outcome.