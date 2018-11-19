Titans DC Dean Pees headed back to Nashville

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered a positive update about defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ condition after Pees was taken to the hospital in Indianapolis during Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Pees remained in the hospital overnight, but there’s more good news on Monday. Pees is headed back to Nashville and Vrabel said “everything that would be really worrisome has been ruled out from the neurologists.”

Now the issue is making sure Pees doesn’t try to do too much too soon. Vrabel joked the team is posting guards at the facility to make sure Pees doesn’t try to come in to work when he’s back in Tennessee on Monday.

“Dean loves this team, he loves his players,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “He wants to come in — he is not coming in today. He is going to go home and rest. I told him to work banker’s hours for the rest of the week — come in at 9, and make sure you are out of here at 5 o’clock. But I do see him coming back shortly. But I want to make sure he is getting plenty of rest, and we are not rushing anything. We do have an extra day with the Monday night game.”

The Titans will play the Texans next Monday and Vrabel said it will be a group effort by the coaching staff to make sure there’s not too much on Pees’ shoulders as he gets back to work.