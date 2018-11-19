Tom Brady hopes Rob Gronkowski can go this week

Getty Images

The Patriots are returning to work after a bye week and quarterback Tom Brady said he spent the time off going through the first 10 games of the year.

Brady said on WEEI that he watched “the entire season a couple of times” and found that “some weeks it has been easier than others” to move the ball and put points on the board. Brady didn’t delve into the things he believes lead to those results, but he did make it clear that he thinks things go better when tight end Rob Gronkowski can play.

Gronkowski has missed three of the last four games due to back and ankle injuries and there was a report on Sunday that he’s on track to play against the Jets. Brady doesn’t know if that’s how things will play out, but knows he’d like to have him on the field.

“We’ll see. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes, we haven’t even practiced this week,” Brady said. “I think he’s itching to get back. He’s a big difference-maker when he’s on the field. I hope he is out there, but we’ll see. It is up to the trainers and coaches and up to Rob to see how he feels. We have practice this week, and we’ll see what we can do.”

Gronkowski has not had 100 receiving yards or a touchdown since the first game of the season, but that clearly hasn’t diminished Brady’s view of what the tight end means to the team.