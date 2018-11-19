Troy Hill, Brandin Cooks head to locker room with cramps

AP

The Rams already were thin at cornerback before the second half started. They are thinner now.

Troy Hill left the field after the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

He missed a tackle on Chris Conley at the line of scrimmage, allowing the Chiefs receiver to run for 27 yards. Hill then was helped to the locker room.

Hill had two tackles before leaving.

The Rams list him as questionable to return with cramps.

Nickell Robey-Coleman has replaced Hill.

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks headed to the locker room soon after for the same reason, apparently for an IV. The team also lists him as questionable to return.

Cooks has four catches for 63 yards.