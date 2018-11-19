Vikings’ running backs total 13 carries, 17 yards, 1 fumble

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 19, 2018, 6:29 AM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings’ running attack was already bad heading into Sunday night’s game. But Sunday night was a new low.

Minnesota’s two running backs had a shockingly bad night against the Bears. Dalvin Cook had nine carries for 12 yards and lost a fumble, while Latavius Murray chipped in for four carries for five yards. The two running backs combined had 13 carries for 17 yards. A brutal performance.

For the Vikings, such poor results are particularly concerning because they’ve poured such resources into the two running backs. Cook was the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Murray’s cap hit is $5.2 million this season.

Despite those investments, the Vikings rank 31st in the NFL with 84.7 rushing yards per game. The inability to run the ball effectively was costly in the loss to the Bears.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Vikings’ running backs total 13 carries, 17 yards, 1 fumble

  2. That was something like Cooks 3rd lost fumble in 7 career games played out of 26 possible. Laquon Treadwell is giving him the side eye. The 49ers used to use the pass to set up the run. Just do that Vikings. De Fillipo keeps trying to be all cute with his schemes. Dude. This isn’t the Rams. You don’t have 3 4.2 burners. You’ve got Thielen & Diggs who are both really slot receivers. The Vikings need a big bodied, fast explosive receiver on the outside & a tight end who can block, catch and make yards after being touched. This is all Spielmans fault for becoming complacent and not making enough upgrades to the Oline like he should’ve

  3. .
    In fairness to Minnesota, they were playing from behind the whole game. But, their offensive line got manhandled. It looked like JV vs Varsity.
    .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!