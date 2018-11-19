Washington adds Mark Sanchez as Colt McCoy’s backup

Getty Images

Mark Sanchez isn’t done in the NFL just yet.

Sanchez is signing with Washington a day after quarterback Alex Smith suffered a season-ending injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old Sanchez hasn’t been in the NFL at all this year. He spent last year with the Bears but never got on the field. He last played in a regular-season game with the Cowboys in 2016. His strongest connection to Washington is that he has previously played for offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh, with the Jets.

Sanchez was handed a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances this offseason, but he was allowed to serve that suspension while not under contract to an NFL team, so he will be able to play for Washington immediately.

Colt McCoy became the starter when Smith went down yesterday, but Washington had no other quarterbacks on its roster. Now Sanchez is next in line.