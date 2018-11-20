49ers move into top spot, if draft order was determined today

Getty Images

The Raiders lose by winning, and the 49ers managed to win without even playing.

After watching two of the very best teams in the NFL last night, it’s time to consider the very worst, and how the 2019 NFL Draft order looks for the all the teams that want to grow up to be like the Rams and the Chiefs.

If the season ended today, the 49ers would own the top pick in next year’s annual selection meeting. Also, a lot of people would be saying “Why is the season ending after Week 11?”

The 49ers (2-8 and coming off their bye week) would be followed by the Cardinals (2-8) and the Raiders (2-8) at this point, since draft order ties are broken by strength of schedule, from weakest to strongest. The Raiders were in the pole position for the top pick a week ago, before beating the Cardinals Sunday.

As it stands at the moment, the Jets (3-7) would pick fourth, followed by the Giants, Bills, Jaguars, Buccaneers and Browns (3-6-1). The Lions and the Falcons are tied at the moment at 4-6 and with identical strength-of-schedule numbers, setting up a hypothetical coin flip at the Scouting Combine for the hypothetical 10th pick in this hypothetical exercise.