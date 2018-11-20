Aaron Murray heads to the AAF

Getty Images

Nearly five years after his college career ended, a fifth-round draft pick who never played in an NFL regular-season game will give the newest football league a try.

The Alliance of American Football has announced that Aaron Murray has signed a contract, and that he has been assigned to the Atlanta Legands.

Murray started four years at Georgia, winning 38 games from 2010 through 2013. He spent two seasons with the Chiefs, and he also was on the rosters of the Eagles, Cardinals, and Rams.

In Atlanta, he’ll be reunited with former Chiefs assistant Brad Childress, who coaches the Legends. Mike Vick serves as the offensive coordinator.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the Legends will keep Murray. On November 27, the league will conduct a “protect or pick” draft, the AAF’s answer to Yankee Swap.