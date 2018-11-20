AFC playoff picture: Chiefs stay on top of a wide-open race

Getty Images

The Chiefs remain atop the AFC. But it’s wide open.

After losing to the Rams on Monday night, the Chiefs now have two losses. Same as the Steelers, and only one fewer than the Patriots, Texans and Chargers. The Chiefs are in first, but they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas pedal.

Here’s how the whole race looks after Week 11:

LEADERS

1. Kansas City (9-2): Still in first, but look out for the Chargers in the AFC West. And the Steelers, Patriots and Texans for home-field advantage.

2. Pittsburgh (7-2-1): Has the inside track for a bye week.

3. New England (7-3): Beating Houston head-to-head in Week One may prove to be huge.

4. Houston (7-3): A big lead in the AFC South.

5. L.A. Chargers (7-3): Blowing a game to the Broncos dealt a major blow to their chances of catching the Chiefs.

6. Baltimore (5-5): Wins the tiebreaker over Indianapolis and Miami based on AFC record, and the tiebreaker over Cincinnati based on division record.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Cincinnati (5-5): Owns a head-to-head sweep over Miami and Indianapolis.

8. Miami (5-5): Owns the AFC record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

9. Indianapolis (5-5): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tennessee.

10. Tennessee (5-5): The tiebreaker scenarios aren’t kind to the Titans.

11. Denver (4-6): A big win over the Chargers was probably too little, too late.

12. Cleveland (3-6-1): They’re making progress, but not playoff contenders yet.

13. Jacksonville (3-7): Owns the tiebreaker over Buffalo based on record in common games.

14. Buffalo (3-7): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.

15. N.Y. Jets (3-7): Todd Bowles is playing out the string now.

16. Oakland (2-8): Even after winning on Sunday, Gruden’s guys are in last place.