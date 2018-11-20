Andy Reid: I don’t know about those penalties, but they called them

Getty Images

The so-called all-star officiating crew that the NFL put together for Monday night’s Rams-Chiefs game threw plenty of flags, and not all of them looked like good calls.

Early in the game, in particular, the Chiefs were hit with a number of penalties, and Andy Reid said afterward he didn’t see what the officials were calling on some of them.

“Too many penalties, a lot of penalties in the first quarter,” Reid said. “I don’t know about those, but they called them, and so we were going backwards when we needed to go forward and you don’t want to put yourself in a hole like that. We had too many penalties. 13 penalties overall and I think eight of them were in the first quarter, so we’ve got to do a better job of that.”

In the end, the Chiefs were penalized 13 times for 135 yards, while the Rams were penalized eight times for 60 yards. That’s a lot of penalties those all-star officials saw, and perhaps the only down side in an otherwise great game.