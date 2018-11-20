Bears optimistic Mitchell Trubisky can play Thursday

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky emerged from Sunday night’s win over the Vikings with a shoulder injury, and now has to play in a short week.

But the Bears seem confident he’ll be able to.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears are optimistic he’ll be able to play Thursday against the Lions.

The Bears didn’t practice yesterday, but on their hypothetical injury report, they said he would not have practiced.

Trubisky has played well this year, and leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards. If he’s banged up, they may opt to curb some of those tendencies to take off with the ball, to keep him on the field.

Backup Chase Daniel is the only other quarterback on their 53-man roster, though Tyler Bray is on their practice squad.