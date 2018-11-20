Bengals place Preston Brown on injured reserve

Getty Images

Linebacker Preston Brown didn’t miss a game over his four seasons with the Bills, but he’s missed three of the first 10 Bengals games this season and he won’t be back for any of the six left on the slate.

Brown was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury he suffered against the Saints in Week 10. Brown previously missed two games with an ankle injury.

Brown had 42 tackles and two interceptions in the games he did play for the Bengals this season. He was only signed for this season, so he’s on track for free agency come March.

The Bengals also announced that they have signed former Saints defensive end Kasim Edebali. He failed to make the Bears this summer.