Broncos put Max Garcia on IR, sign Cyrus Kouandjio

The Broncos added some offensive line depth Tuesday, bringing back a familiar face.

The team announced that guard Max Garcia was placed on injured reserve and that they added Cyrus Kouandjio to fill his roster spot.

Garcia suffered a torn ACL in practice last week.

Kouandjio, a former second-round pick of the Bills, spent some time late last season with the Broncos. He played in three games and started the 2017 finale, and was with them in training camp this year before being released in final cuts.