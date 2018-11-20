Buccaneers place O.J. Howard on injured reserve

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard‘s season is over.

Howard is going on injured reserve with foot and ankle injuries, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers’ first-round draft pick last year, Howard was having a good season, catching 34 passes for 565 yards and five touchdowns this year. Howard was putting up those numbers despite playing through an MCL sprain. Howard didn’t miss any games despite that injury, but his latest injury will be the end of his season.

With Howard out tight end Cameron Brate should see more passes thrown his way.