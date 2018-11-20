Buccaneers quarterbacks are on pace for nearly 6,000 yards

Getty Images

If the Buccaneers would ever settle on one quarterback, that quarterback would be generating huge numbers.

As a reader has pointed out, the two Tampa Bay signal-callers have combined through 10 games for 3,746 passing yards. That puts Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston collectively on pace for 5,993 passing yards for the full season.

Peyton Manning holds the single-season yardage record, with 5,477. That year, backup Brock Osweiler added only 95 yards.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has 2,366 yards passing. Jameis Winston, who will start on Sunday, has 1,380.