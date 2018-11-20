Bucs sign Josh Shaw to take O.J. Howard’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they have signed defensive back Josh Shaw to take O.J. Howard‘s roster spot.

Shaw originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2015. He spent three seasons with Cincinnati and was with the Bengals this past offseason and preseason before being waived.

Shaw also spent time with the Chiefs earlier this year.

In his career, Shaw has played 51 games, with 14 starts, totaling 99 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception. He also has made 20 special teams tackles.

The team also announced it signed defensive end Demone Harris to the practice squad.