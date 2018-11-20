Cardinals sign David Amerson, promote Chris Jones, Jalen Tolliver

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have re-signed cornerback David Amerson and promoted cornerback Chris Jones and receiver Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad. They released defensive end Vontarrius Dora and cornerback Jamar Taylor in corresponding moves.

The release of Taylor was reported Monday, and it was anticipated the team would fill the roster spot with Amerson.

The Cardinals signed Amerson last week but then cut him Saturday. The five-year veteran has made 249 tackles, eight interceptions and 63 pass breakups in 68 career games.

Jones has spent the entire season on the Cardinals’ practice squad after signing with Arizona on Sept. 3. He spent the preseason with the Lions after signing with Detroit in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Nebraska.

Tolliver originally signed with the Cardinals in May as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Arkansas-Monticello. He has spent the entire season on Arizona’s practice squad.