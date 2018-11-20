Chiefs become first team to score 50 and lose

Getty Images

Of all the records the Chiefs would rather not own, one that they set last night was the kind which may not be broken for a long time.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Chiefs became the first team to score more than 50 points in a game and lose.

Teams scoring 50 were 216-0 entering the game, which means they’re now 217-1 after the Rams’ 54-51 triumph.

The Chiefs’ 51 in the loss eclipsed the previous record set by Eli Manning and the 2015 Giants (in a 52-49 loss to the Saints) and George Blanda and the 1963 Oilers (in a 52-49 loss to the Raiders).

Manning, like Patrick Mahomes last night, threw six touchdowns in his loss (Blanda, the slacker, only had five, though he did kick seven extra points).

That made us curious to crawl down the rabbit hole to see how many quarterbacks did so much for so little, and according to the handy Pro-Football-Reference.com search tool, Mahomes became the fifth quarterback to throw six touchdowns and lose, joining Charley Johnson (1969), Manning (2015), Dan Marino (1986), and Carson Palmer (2007).