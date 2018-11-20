Chiefs hopeful Eric Berry can return to practice next week

Getty Images

The Chiefs have kept safety Eric Berry on their 53-player roster all season in anticipation of his return. But Berry hasn’t played, and the Chiefs haven’t committed to a date for his return.

Kansas City is hopeful Berry can return to practice next week after the team’s open date.

That means there is a chance to could return to the field against the Raiders in Week 13.

“If he feels comfortable and the docs are good with it and he’s good with it, then we’ll start easing him in,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Berry has remained out with a heel injury. It’s the same injury he had in the summer of 2017 before he tore his Achilles in the 2017 season opener against the Patriots.

That is the last regular-season game Berry played.