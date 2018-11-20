Chiefs-Rams gives ESPN its biggest Monday night rating in more than four years

Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams instant classic did big business for ESPN.

The Rams’ 54-51 win drew an 11.3 overnight rating, which makes it the highest-rated Monday Night Football game on ESPN in more than four years.

The last time ESPN got a higher overnight rating for a Monday night game was on October 27, 2014, when Colt McCoy led Washington to an overtime victory at Dallas.

NFL ratings declined in 2016 and 2017 but have rebounded in 2018. For ESPN to get its highest rating since 2014 is another strong indication that the league has put its TV ratings woes behind it.