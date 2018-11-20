Chris Hogan not discouraged by two straight games without a catch

Getty Images

After the Patriots lost to the Titans in Week 10, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said the offense “has to go through everybody” while discussing the fact that he threw 32 of his 41 passes to Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and James White.

Brady used a fourth down pass to Edelman as an example of why he needs to be spreading the ball around more. Brady noted that Chris Hogan was open on that play, but going away from Hogan has been a frequent occurrence of late.

Hogan does not have a catch in the last two games and has only been targeted three times. On Monday, the wideout said that his chief concern is whether the Patriots win games and that he’s not down about how little Brady has been looking his way.

“Can’t get discouraged. That’s not the right mindset to be in,” Hogan said, via ESPN.com. “If you’re going day by day, and you’re discouraged, that’s going to affect your preparation, your mentality in practice, and that can’t be your mindset — especially at this time of year. This is an important time of year for every football team in the league, especially us with all the AFC East games coming up.”

The Patriots hope to have tight end Rob Gronkowski back in the lineup this week. That might not do much to boost Hogan’s targets, but it would open the door to more of the balance that Brady said he’s looking for as defenses try to get a handle on all of New England’s offensive options.