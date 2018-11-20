Chris Hogan not discouraged by two straight games without a catch

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
Getty Images

After the Patriots lost to the Titans in Week 10, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said the offense “has to go through everybody” while discussing the fact that he threw 32 of his 41 passes to Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and James White.

Brady used a fourth down pass to Edelman as an example of why he needs to be spreading the ball around more. Brady noted that Chris Hogan was open on that play, but going away from Hogan has been a frequent occurrence of late.

Hogan does not have a catch in the last two games and has only been targeted three times. On Monday, the wideout said that his chief concern is whether the Patriots win games and that he’s not down about how little Brady has been looking his way.

“Can’t get discouraged. That’s not the right mindset to be in,” Hogan said, via ESPN.com. “If you’re going day by day, and you’re discouraged, that’s going to affect your preparation, your mentality in practice, and that can’t be your mindset — especially at this time of year. This is an important time of year for every football team in the league, especially us with all the AFC East games coming up.”

The Patriots hope to have tight end Rob Gronkowski back in the lineup this week. That might not do much to boost Hogan’s targets, but it would open the door to more of the balance that Brady said he’s looking for as defenses try to get a handle on all of New England’s offensive options.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Chris Hogan not discouraged by two straight games without a catch

  4. Brady and McDaniels have been mostly inconsistent and at some times poor for about a month with targeted ball distribution.

    It has nothing to do with Hogan. It has to do with Brady’s Binkies.

    We’ve seen this before. Brady loses Gronk, wants to feel comfortable, so he subliminally ends up ignoring the non-Binkies.

    Hogan, Dorsett and Dewayne Allen are fine non-star options, but it’s like they don’t play on the team.

    It’s responsibility of Brady and McDaniels since it’s their gameplan. They have full atuonomy.

    To targets Edelman/Gordon 24/27 times, ia unacceptable and appalling lack of awareness in approach from the two lead Binkies, Brady and McDaniels.

    It happens, has happened and used to happen with O’Brien, too, which proves it’s really mostly Brady.

    There are 1st and 2nd rd picks all over the field for Brady or guys who play above their draft position.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!