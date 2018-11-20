Colt McCoy ready for another shot as starting quarterback with Washington

Getty Images

Colt McCoy is not taking over the helm of the Washington offense under ideal circumstances. McCoy has a short week to get ready for his first start since 2014 after Alex Smith‘s sustained a season-ending broken leg on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

And though McCoy is gutted by the manner in which he’s getting the call to start for the NFC East leaders, he’s hopeful he can step up and deliver the performances needed to get Washington back to the playoffs.

“You pray for opportunities to get to play. You never like to see how it happened [Sunday],” McCoy said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’ve been a starter before, had it taken away, and it’s not a good feeling. I kind of battled my way back. Been here for a while now, so hopefully I can go out there and play good ball and help our team win. Alex has got us in great shape.”

McCoy has appeared in just four games and thrown a total of 23 passes over the last four seasons as he’s backup Kirk Cousins, Robert Griffin III and Smith in D.C. He started four games in 2014, completing 91 of 128 passes for 1,057 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in relief duty. After replacing Smith on Sunday, McCoy completed 6 of 12 passes for 54 yards with a touchdown against the Texans.

He hasn’t been a full-time starter since the 2011 season with the Cleveland Browns. However, McCoy says he feels much more capable of handing the job given his time sitting and learning in the background.

“I’ve grown up. I’ve grown up a lot,” McCoy said. “I feel comfortable in this system and how we execute our offense.”

Washington holds a one-game lead in the standings over Dallas with a win over the 20-17 win over the Cowboys already in their favor. However, the trip on four days rest to Dallas on Thanksgiving with give the Cowboys the chance to make up all that ground in the standings. Washington will need McCoy to play well the rest of the way to stay ahead of the Cowboys in the playoff chase.