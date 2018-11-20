Colts promote Jonathan Williams from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts have added a new piece to their backfield.

The team announced on Tuesday that running back Jonathan Williams has been promoted from the practice squad. Williams fills one of the roster spots opened on Monday when the team placed cornerback D.J. Killings on injured reserve and waived cornerback Arthur Maulet. Center Josh Andrews took the other spot.

Williams was a Bills fifth-round pick in 2016 and ran 27 times for 94 yards as a rookie. He had three carries for no yardage in three appearances with the Saints earlier this season.

Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines ran 25 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s victory over the Titans.