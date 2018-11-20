Colts sign center Josh Andrews off Eagles practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts added some offensive line depth, in case center Ryan Kelly isn’t able to play this week.

The team announced they had signed center Josh Andrews from the Eagles practice squad.

They also placed cornerback D.J. Killings on injured reserve and waived cornerback Arthur Maulet, giving them an extra roster spot at the moment.

Andrews spend most of this season on the Eagles practice squad, and has been with them parts of the last five seasons, after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He went to camp with the Vikings but was released in final cuts. He’s appeared in 13 games for the Eagles.

Kelly suffered a knee injury last week and could miss some time. The Colts replaced him with Evan Boehm last week, and continued a stretch in which quarterback Andrew Luck hasn’t been sacked in five straight games.