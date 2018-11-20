Cowboys cut Christian Ringo, re-sign Darian Thompson

Getty Images

The Cowboys re-signed defensive back Darian Thompson on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions wire. They cut defensive tackle Christian Ringo in a corresponding move.

With injuries on its defensive line for its game against the Falcons, Dallas promoted Ringo from the practice squad Saturday. He played eight special teams snaps against the Falcons.

Thompson, who was the corresponding move Saturday, has appeared in four games for the Cowboys this season. He has yet to record a stat.

Thompson, 25, was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2016. He played 18 games with the Giants in his first two seasons.

New York waived him in September with an injury designation and later reached an injury settlement with him.

Thompson signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad last month before the Cowboys added him to their 53-player roster.