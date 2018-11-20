Cowboys expect Tyron Smith to play Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed a practice last week due to back spasms and he suffered a stinger during Sunday’s victory over the Falcons, but it doesn’t look like either issue will be a factor heading into Thanksgiving.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a guest on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and said that he expects Smith to be in the lineup against Washington on Thursday afternoon.

Smith expressed the same feeling after the 22-19 win and having him on hand should help as the team pushes for a third straight win. Getting it would put them in first place in the NFC East before they have to host the Saints in Week 13.

Jones said that defensive linemen Antwaun Woods and Taco Charlton could return for Thursday’s game, but it doesn’t sound like David Irving will be ready to go.