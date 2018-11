Getty Images

The Eagles got a key defensive contributor back, if it’s not too late.

The team announced they had activated defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan from the non-football injury list.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Jernigan started practicing earlier this month, after surgery to repair a herniated disc in May.

Any boost would help the 4-6 Eagles, whose struggles have been multiple.